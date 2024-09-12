BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

