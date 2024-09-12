California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 130,526 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of California Resources worth $25,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in California Resources by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

