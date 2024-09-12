Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 27 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.15.
The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.
About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF
The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.
