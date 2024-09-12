Campbell Wealth Management Buys New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after buying an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 786,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 597,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,475,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $89.17 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

