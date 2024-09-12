Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 1,971 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $9,074,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

T opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

