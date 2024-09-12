Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 64.0% per year over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

