Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.86

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 37481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,913,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,520,000 after buying an additional 675,786 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

