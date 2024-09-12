Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,273,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 5,514,821 shares.The stock last traded at $32.49 and had previously closed at $32.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 32,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.