Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115,475 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $106,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

