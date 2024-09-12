Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.61

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$158.61 and last traded at C$158.06, with a volume of 4841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$157.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTC.A shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.75.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

