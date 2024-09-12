Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

CCCMF stock remained flat at $35.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Cancom has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $35.05.

Get Cancom alerts:

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.