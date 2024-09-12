Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CCCMF stock remained flat at $35.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Cancom has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $35.05.
