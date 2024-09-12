Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.83

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 9179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.70.

The company has a market cap of C$59.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of C$220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

