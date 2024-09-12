Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

AUPH stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.