Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Lilium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LILM

Lilium Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Lilium by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.