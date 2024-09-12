Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.27. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

