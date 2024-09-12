Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.79

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 11385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Capcom Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $189.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

