CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,200 shares, an increase of 933.4% from the August 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,613. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

