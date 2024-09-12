CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,230,200 shares, an increase of 933.4% from the August 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,137.0 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of CPAMF stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 93 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,613. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
