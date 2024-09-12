Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

CAH stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

