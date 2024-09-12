CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.34

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 406992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 536.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.