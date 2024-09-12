Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Carvana

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,583,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,348,370.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $15,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,161,535.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,583,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,348,370.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,690,422 shares of company stock valued at $359,827,927 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $63,767,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,686,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Carvana by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 135.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

