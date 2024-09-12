CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives $106.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.58.

Several research analysts have commented on CAVA shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

CAVA Group stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.27 and a beta of 3.32.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock worth $55,510,751.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,095,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

