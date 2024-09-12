CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Up 5%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 3,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

CCA Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.82.

CCA Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.