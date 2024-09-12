CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Up 5%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 3,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
CCA Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.82.
CCA Industries Company Profile
CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.
