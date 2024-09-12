Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 103.3% per year over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.