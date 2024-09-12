Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centene Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. Centene has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

