Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.310-1.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.80 EPS.
Centene Stock Performance
CNC stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on CNC
About Centene
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centene
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.