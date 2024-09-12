Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $121.36.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.