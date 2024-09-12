Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

