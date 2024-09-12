Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.60 and last traded at $138.39. Approximately 1,377,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,756,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.