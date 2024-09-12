China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

CIHKY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.35. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

