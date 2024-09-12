Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 2,456,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,898,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.