Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Plans $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.