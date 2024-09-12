CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD (TSE:CGHY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Inc (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.30. Approximately 2,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10.
