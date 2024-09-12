Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19,850.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,996 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.61% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $205,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,083,000 after acquiring an additional 544,580 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 28,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

