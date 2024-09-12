Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $165,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

