Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Up 3%

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.02. 307,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,759,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

