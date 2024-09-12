Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.03 and last traded at $203.38. 253,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,475,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $2,008,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $8,454,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.