CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Up 272.7% in August

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CKX Lands Price Performance

Shares of CKX Lands stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1,319.69 and a beta of 0.01.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.