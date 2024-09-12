Cleanaway Waste Management Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Insider Activity

In other Cleanaway Waste Management news, insider Mark Schubert sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.92), for a total value of A$302,085.00 ($201,390.00). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

