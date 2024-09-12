Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 227,021 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.33.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.