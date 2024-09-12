Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,878,418 shares of company stock worth $246,862,568 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,352 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,280,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,359,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

