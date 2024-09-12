Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Clene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLNN

Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Clene has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. Analysts anticipate that Clene will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.