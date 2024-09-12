Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 925015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

