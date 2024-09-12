Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. 2,511,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,004,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 220.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

