Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. 2,511,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,004,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 692,878 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 220.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 238,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

