CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 48,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,665. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
