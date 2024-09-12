CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 48,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,665. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

