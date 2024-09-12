CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $27.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE CNX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.21. 499,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

