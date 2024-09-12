Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.65 and last traded at $70.71. 1,703,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,108,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,611,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.