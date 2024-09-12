Coca-Cola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 137,960 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 211% compared to the average volume of 44,414 call options.

KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.25. 6,158,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,133,339. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $306.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,604,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

