Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $(0.03) EPS.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.