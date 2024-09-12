Coin98 One Day Volume Hits $12.76 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $98.70 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001652 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002163 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

