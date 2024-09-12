Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

CL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $106.34. 2,963,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,269. The company has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

